Aug 5 Rowan Cos Plc's quarterly profit more than doubled as the driller cut costs and ensured continued demand by deploying ultra-deepwater rigs and lowering prices.

The company's net income jumped to $84.7 million, or 68 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $32.8 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

In the prior-year quarter, a non-cash asset impairment charge reduced net income by $8.3 million.

Rowan said on Wednesday revenue rose 20.3 percent to $508.7 million. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)