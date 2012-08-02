* Q2 adj EPS $0.51 vs est $0.50
* Q2 rev up 57 pct at $351 mln
Aug 2 Drilling services provider Rowan Cos Plc
posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on better
rates for its rigs and higher utilization.
Second-quarter net income fell to $49.4 million or 40 cents
per share from $465.9 million, or $3.65 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 51 cents per share.
The prior-year quarter included income from discontinued
manufacturing and land drilling operations of $421.5 million.
Revenue rose 57 percent to $351 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 50 cents a share, on
revenue of $341.15 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Rowan shares were down 2 percent at $35.08 in early trading
on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.