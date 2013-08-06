Aug 6 Offshore drilling contractor Rowan Companies Plc reported a 63 percent jump in quarterly profit as the rates paid for its rigs improved.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $82.8 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter from $50.8 million, or 41 cents, a year earlier.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30 includes an after-tax gain of $12.5 million from sale of one of its shallow-water jack-up rigs.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $408.9 million.