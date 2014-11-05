BP says crews brought leaking Alaskan well under control
HOUSTON, April 17 BP Plc said workers on Alaska's North Slope had brought under control a company-operated well that spewed oil and gas over the weekend.
Nov 5 Contract driller Rowan Companies Plc's third-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher rates for its rigs and an income tax benefit.
The company's net income rose to $119.6 million, or 96 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $51.9 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 22 percent to $467.7 million. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Too early to talk of output cut extension -Saudi minister (Adds quote, updates prices)