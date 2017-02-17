(Refiles to fix formatting)

Feb 17 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has proposed abandoning the planned sale of its Williams & Glyn unit after a seven-year struggle to sell the small business lender to meet European Union state aid demands.

The taxpayer-backed bank has proposed an alternative series of measures to help so-called challenger banks and boost competition among lenders.

If the plan is accepted it would end one of the bank's biggest headaches after it was ordered to sell Williams & Glyn as a condition of its state-backed rescue at the height of the financial crisis. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Andrew MacAskill in London, editing by David Evans)