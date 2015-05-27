May 26 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
(RBS) is one of many prospective bidders that have shown an
interest in buying Granite, a 13 billion pound ($20 billion)
mortgage securitisation vehicle earmarked for sale by the UK
government, Sky News reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
RBS may team up with other bidders, including private equity
firms to buy Granite, or may decide to not bid at all, Sky News
said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1HJq2zC)
The state-owned bank is looking to deploy some of its
surplus funds through the potential purchase, and invest
primarily in UK retail and commercial business to grow its
position in mortgages, the website said.
Last year, RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan said he would cut
costs and reposition the bank as a UK-focused retail and
commercial lender.
If the deal goes through, it will be in line with the EU
state aid agreement, which restricts the bank from deals that go
above a certain valuation, Sky said.
RBS could not be immediately reached for comment outside
regular business hours.
In March, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George
Osborne, in an effort to woo voters before general elections,
announced plans to launch the sale of 13 billion pounds of
mortgage assets.
($1 = 0.6499 pounds)
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)