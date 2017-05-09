LONDON May 9 State-backed Royal Bank of
Scotland said on Tuesday it was eliminating 154
contractor roles and making an additional net 92 job cuts as it
overhauls its back office operations.
The Edinburgh-based lender said the cuts come as it moves
towards becoming a "simpler, smaller UK-focused bank".
"We're continuing to restructure our back office support and
reducing its size so it's a better fit for our business," an RBS
spokesman said in an e-mailed statement.
Union Unite said earlier on Tuesday that it opposed the
offshoring by RBS of jobs to India.
RBS last month posted its first quarterly profit since Sept
2015, showing signs of progress in a decade-long turnaround.
.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)