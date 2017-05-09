LONDON May 9 State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said on Tuesday it was eliminating 154 contractor roles and making an additional net 92 job cuts as it overhauls its back office operations.

The Edinburgh-based lender said the cuts come as it moves towards becoming a "simpler, smaller UK-focused bank".

"We're continuing to restructure our back office support and reducing its size so it's a better fit for our business," an RBS spokesman said in an e-mailed statement.

Union Unite said earlier on Tuesday that it opposed the offshoring by RBS of jobs to India.

RBS last month posted its first quarterly profit since Sept 2015, showing signs of progress in a decade-long turnaround. . (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)