(Adds details, response from companies, DoJ)
Nov 17 Federal prosecutors are pursuing criminal
cases against executives from the Royal Bank of Scotland Group
and JPMorgan Chase & Co for allegedly selling
flawed mortgage securities, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.
People familiar with the probes said officials were trying
to determine whether the bankers ignored warnings from
associates that they were packing too many weak mortgages into
investment offerings and whether they can prove that constituted
fraud, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1QKB76u)
If filed, the charges would be among the first pursued
against specific employees of the largest Wall Street firms over
the housing collapse, the WSJ said.
Prosecutors are scrutinizing a $2.2 billion deal that
repackaged home mortgages into bonds in 2007 at RBS and two
people who worked on a different residential-mortgage deal at
JPMorgan, the Journal said.
JPMorgan, RBS and Department of Justice declined to comment.
JPMorgan said in a filing in November that it was responding
to an investigation by the DoJ's criminal division.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are preparing a civil case
against UBS Group AG that could result in substantial
penalties, some of the people told the Journal.
UBS received a subpoena from the US Attorney's Office for
the Eastern District of New York in 2014, seeking documents and
information related to UBS's residential mortgage-backed
security business from 2005 through 2007, the company said in a
filing.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann in Washington and Sruthi Shankar
in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Don Sebastian)