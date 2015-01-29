* To exit corporate debt, DCM in Mideast, Africa - statement
* Bank's asset sales likely to be piecemeal - sources
* RBS reviewing global footprint as focuses on UK market
(Adds detail, context, background)
By Tom Arnold and David French
DUBAI, Jan 29 Royal Bank of Scotland
(RBS) plans to sell or close its corporate debt and debt capital
markets business in the Middle East and Africa, the latest
pullback by the state-controlled lender from emerging markets to
focus on its domestic business.
The lender, 81-percent owned by the British government, has
been reviewing its global footprint as it seeks to rebuild its
reputation after one of the biggest bailouts in British history
during the global financial crisis.
Earlier this month, media reports indicated most of its
Asian corporate banking business was up for sale. This came on
top of confirmation in November it was reviewing its options
across its Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa
(CEEMEA) network.
"Part of the strategy set out by (chief executive) Ross
McEwan in February 2014 was to make RBS a smaller, more focused
bank. As part of that strategy, we have taken the decision to
exit our corporate debt and debt capital markets business in the
Middle East and Africa," RBS said in a statement on Thursday.
Banking sources told Reuters that RBS was attempting to sell
its corporate banking business across the Middle East but had
been unable to offload it in one chunk.
Two of the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity as
the information isn't public, said the bank was now selling off
its assets piecemeal to different buyers. A third source said
news about sales was expected in the coming weeks.
"There will be different asset sales and, if the people
aren't taken, they will be made redundant," said one of the
sources, a Dubai-based banker.
RBS's credit exposure to the CEEMEA region, as well as
Central Asia and supranationals such as the World Bank, was 19.1
billion pounds ($28.9 billion) in 2013, representing 3.4 percent
of its 573 billion pounds of credit risk assets, its annual
report said.
In the Middle East, RBS has offices in Qatar and the United
Arab Emirates, offering services to corporate and institutional
clients such as financing, risk management and transactions,
according to its website.
It also provides private banking to clients through its
Coutts International subsidiary. Coutts is being sold separately
and has attracted about 10 bidders in the initial round, Reuters
reported earlier this month.
As recently as last year, RBS had around 200 staff across
eight countries in the Middle East and Africa.
($1 = 0.6616 pounds)
(Editing by Mark Potter)