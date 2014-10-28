Oct 28 Royal Bank of Scotland Plc said
it appointed Colin Holdstock and Glen Goh as managing directors
to its Asia Pacific Markets business, based in Singapore.
Holdstock will be the Asia Pacific head of cash and
non-deliverable forwards (NDF), emerging markets short-term
interest rate trading (STIRT) and currency options trading.
Holdstock joins from Nomura, where he was the head of FX
Options for Asia ex-Japan since 2010.
Goh joins RBS as head of NDF and STIRT and will report to
Holdstock.
Goh was previously deputy global head of Asian FX and global
head of Asian NDF at Standard Chartered Plc in
Singapore.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)