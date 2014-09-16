Sept 16 Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (RBS)
said it appointed Rohit Sawhney as head of global transaction
services for Asia Pacific, with immediate effect.
Sawhney will be based in Singapore and will report to Carole
Berndt, head of global transaction services and Pierre Ferland,
head of corporate and institutional banking, Asia Pacific.
He was recently Asia Pacific head of RBS's GTS financial
institutions and non-bank financial institutions business.
Sawhney joins GTS's senior leadership team as well as
Corporate & Institutional Banking's (CIB), Asia Pacific
management committee.