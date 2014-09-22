(Adds Arab Bank verdict, paragraph 5)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 22 A U.S. appeals court on Monday
revived lawsuits against National Westminster Bank by about 200
victims of attacks in Israel attributed to Hamas who are seeking
to hold the bank liable for handling transactions linked to the
group.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said a
lower court judge erred in dismissing the two lawsuits against
the Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc unit over its
dealings with Interpal, a London-based charity linked to Hamas.
Writing for a three-judge appeals court panel, Circuit Judge
Pierre Leval said the U.S. Antiterrorism Act required a showing
only that NatWest knew or was deliberately indifferent to
whether Interpal provided material support to Hamas,
"irrespective of whether Interpal's support aided terrorist
activities of the terrorist organization."
The decision covers victims of attacks from 2002 to 2005 and
could make it easier to pursue U.S. civil claims that banks
turned a blind eye to client activity linked to terrorism.
It was released less than seven hours before a jury in
Brooklyn said Jordanian bank Arab Bank Plc provided
material support to Hamas, and must therefore compensate the
victims of two dozen attacks allegedly carried out in Israel and
the Palestinian territories by the Islamic militant
group. Nearly 300 Americans who were either
victims or related to victims of the attacks had sued Arab Bank.
Damages will be determined later.
In the NatWest case, the plaintiffs sued because that bank
had from 1994 to 2007 maintained accounts for Interpal, which
claims to give humanitarian aid to people in Palestinian
territories but which the United States and Israel have said
funds terrorism by Hamas.
In August 2003, the U.S. Treasury Department designated
Interpal a "specially designated global terrorist."
But in dismissing the lawsuits in March 2013, U.S. District
Judge Dora Irizarry in Brooklyn found no showing that NatWest
knew or deliberately ignored Interpal's role in funding Hamas.
She based this in part on a finding that British
authorities, including the Bank of England, had "cleared
Interpal of allegations of terror financing, expressly giving
NatWest permission to maintain Interpal's accounts."
Leval said jurors might conclude from this finding that
NatWest could have believed Interpal was not supporting a
terrorist organization.
"However, in the face of contrary findings - in this case by
the United States Treasury Department - such views of foreign
governments could not support summary judgment" for NatWest, he
said.
RBS and its lawyer Jonathan Blackman did not respond to
requests for comment.
"This is a clean win" for the plaintiffs, said Peter
Raven-Hansen, a law professor at George Washington University
who worked on their appeal. "It shows that a foreign
government's view of whether a terrorist organization can have a
good side and a bad side is irrelevant under the statute, when
the United States has decided that terrorist organizations don't
have good sides."
Gary Osen, who represents some plaintiffs, called the
decision "a major victory for American terror victims."
The case is Weiss et al v. National Westminster Bank Plc,
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-1618.
