LONDON Nov 16 Royal Bank of Scotland
could face a settlement of $5 billion to $12 billion for
mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities in the United States,
a top government shareholder in the British lender told
parliament on Wednesday.
"It could be $5 billion, it could be $12 billion, it could
be more,' James Leigh-Pemberton, Chairman of UK Financial
Investments, which manages the government's stake in RBS, told
the Treasury Select Committee.
RBS, in common with other European lenders, faces a
settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over its role in
selling the mortgage backed securities in the run-up to the 2008
financial crisis.
