LONDON, June 15 State-backed British lender
Royal Bank of Scotland is in talks with private equity
firms over a plan for them to inject cash into its Irish arm,
the Sunday Times reported, citing sources in London's City
financial district.
The newspaper said Warburg Pincus, CVC, KKR
and Permira were among private equity groups examining
the proposals.
The plan would involve private equity investors boosting
Ulster Bank's capital position, after which the division would
be merged with another Irish bank.
The new Ulster Bank would eventually float on the stock
market, releasing capital for the private equity investors, the
newspaper said.
The Sunday Times added advisers at PwC acting on behalf of
RBS had circulated an information pack among potential backers,
while Morgan Stanley was also working on the proposed
transaction.
RBS declined comment.
RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan said in May he wanted to
achieve economies of scale in Ireland and would be happy to work
with other parties to achieve that. He said the bank would
update on its plans in the summer.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Mark Potter)