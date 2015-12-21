BRIEF-Ananda Development posts qtrly net profit 140.3 million baht
* Qtrly net profit 140.3 million baht versus 148.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 A bond trader pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to defraud Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc customers by misrepresenting the prices of bond transactions he and others handled for them in an effort to boost the bank's profit.
Adam Siegel, 37, pleaded guilty in federal court in Hartford, Connecticut, for participating in a multimillion-dollar securities fraud scheme and agreed to cooperate in what prosecutors in a statement said was an ongoing investigation.
From 2008 to 2014, Siegel was co-head of U.S. asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities trading at RBS Securities Inc. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Cites complexity of certain accounting matters related to integration of bats global markets' financial information in connection with merger Source text - (http://bit.ly/2r3Itc9) Further company coverage: