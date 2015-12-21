(Adds details throughout)
By Suzanne Barlyn and Nate Raymond
Dec 21 A bond trader pleaded guilty on Monday to
conspiring to defraud Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
customers by misrepresenting the prices of bond transactions he
and others handled for them in an effort to boost the bank's
profit.
Adam Siegel, 37, pleaded guilty in federal court in
Hartford, Connecticut, for participating in a
multimillion-dollar securities fraud scheme and agreed to
cooperate in what prosecutors said in a statement was an ongoing
investigation.
Siegel is the second RBS trader to plead guilty amid a probe
by federal prosecutors in Connecticut into whether banks cheated
their customers on prices of mortgage-backed securities.
On Dec. 8 a federal appellate panel reversed a key and first
conviction in the probe against Jesse Litvak, a former Jefferies
Group Inc managing director who was found guilty in 2014 and
sentenced to two years in prison.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ordered a
new trial for Litvak on ten counts of securities fraud in the
case, while voiding other charges.
From 2008 to 2014, Siegel was co-head of U.S. asset-backed
securities, mortgage-backed securities and commercial
mortgage-backed securities trading at RBS Securities Inc.
Neither Siegel's lawyer nor an RBS spokesperson were
immediately available to comment.
Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. Attorney for the District of
Connecticut, said on Monday that Siegel had pleaded guilty to
conduct occurring between 2008 and 2014 on RBS' Stamford,
Connecticut, trading floor that he managed.
Daly said Siegel admitted that he and others had conspired
to induce customers who were buying various mortgage-backed
securities to pay inflated prices, and those who were selling to
accept deflated prices for bonds, all to benefit RBS.
The misrepresentations included telling certain buyers that
bonds held in RBS's inventory were being offered for sale by a
fictitious third-party seller, which allowed RBS to charge the
buyer an extra, unearned commission, Daly said.
Siegel was released on $250,000 bond and is scheduled to be
sentenced next March. He could face a maximum of five years in
prison.
Earlier this year, former RBS bond trader Matthew Katke of
New York pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit
securities fraud.
