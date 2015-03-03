BRIEF-Prudential Financial shareholders approve resolution to vote on executive pay
* Says shareholders approved resolution to cast non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation program
March 3 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd :
* Says Bernt Reitan, director of the company, sells 12,698 shares on March 2
* Average sale price is $78.0928, ranging from $78.0400 to $78.1610 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* Says shareholders approved resolution to cast non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation program
LONDON, May 9 Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, is stepping up its marketing in the United States, starting in the second half of this year and again next year, armed with a new programme of data analysis that lets it spend more smartly.