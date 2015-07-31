July 31 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the
world's second-largest cruise operator by revenue, reported a 34
percent rise in quarterly profit as passengers spent more
onboard and demand rose for its Caribbean cruises.
Net income rose to $185 million, or 84 cents per share, in
the second quarter ended June 30, from $137.7 million, or 62
cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 4 percent to $2.06 billion.
Royal Caribbean's net yields, which include ticket sales and
onboard spending, rose 4.2 percent on a constant currency basis
in the quarter.
(Reporting by Nayan Das and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing
by Anil D'Silva)