* 3rd-qtr profit $2.84/shr vs. est. $2.71
* Revenue up 5.4 pct at $2.52 bln
* Raises full-year forecast to $4.80/shr
* Shares touch all-time high
(Adds CFO quote, outlook from conference call, updates share
move)
By Nayan Das
Oct 23 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the
world's No.2 cruise operator, reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit as customers spent more onboard and demand
rebounded in its Caribbean market.
Shares of the company, which also raised its full-year
profit forecast and announced a $500 million share buyback
program, touched an all-time high of $98.54 on Friday.
The company has been struggling to boost sales for the last
two years in its biggest market, the Caribbean, as excess
capacity in that region led to intense competition from larger
rival Carnival Corp and other operators such as MSC
Cruises.
"Sales in the Caribbean are trending much more favorably at
this point than last year," Royal Caribbean's Chief Financial
Officer Jason Liberty said on a conference call. "The momentum
in the Caribbean this year will continue into 2016."
The company has been cutting capacity in the Caribbean by
moving its cruises to newer markets, including China, where
demand has been strong.
China, which is the company's fastest growing market, would
represent 9 percent of Royal Caribbean's total 2016 capacity, up
from 6 percent this year, Liberty said.
Sales also got a boost from the company's move to put an
end to last minute discounting in March, when bookings for the
summer season are at their peak.
Net revenue per available berth, or net yields, rose 0.2
percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, marking its first
quarterly increase this year.
The Miami, Florida-based cruise operator also raised its
full-year profit forecast to $4.80 per share. The company had
previously forecast earnings of $4.65-$4.75 per share.
Net income, however, halved to $228.8 million, or $1.03 per
share, primarily due to a non-cash writedown of its Pullmantur
operations, which has been hit by weakness in the Latin America
market, especially Brazil.
Excluding items, Royal Caribbean earned $2.84 per share
topping analysts' expectations of $2.71 per share.
Total revenue of $2.52 billion also beat Wall Street
estimates, boosted by a 7.8 percent rise in onboard spending.
Royal Caribbean's shares were up 2.8 percent at $97.39 in
midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Nayan Das and Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)