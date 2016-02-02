Feb 2 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the world's second-largest cruise operator by revenue, reported a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar.

Revenue rose 4.4 percent to $1.90 billion in the fourth quarter, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.96 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $206.8 million, or 94 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $109.8 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's shares were down 7.4 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)