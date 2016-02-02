* Says no material impact from Zika outbreak so far

* Forecasts 1st-qtr profit $0.30/shr vs est. $0.46

* Shares fall as much as 18 pct (Adds details, executives' comments; updates shares)

By Abhijith G

Feb 2 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd forecast current-quarter profit below analysts' expectations as a strong dollar and higher costs related to expansion in China offset the benefit of recovering demand in the Caribbean.

Shares of the No.2 U.S. cruise operator, which reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, fell as much as 18 percent on Tuesday. Shares of rivals Carnival Corp and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd also declined on the news.

The operator of lines such as Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises said the launch of new marketing campaigns for core brands would also hurt its profit margins.

The company has not seen any material impact from the Zika virus outbreak in Latin America and the Caribbean, Royal Caribbean International Chief Executive Michael Bayley said on a conference call.

The mosquito-borne Zika virus has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil, discouraging travel to affected regions.

Royal Caribbean has previously said it had no plans to cut down on routes to South American countries. The company has not detailed any other actions in response to the outbreak.

Royal Caribbean forecast adjusted earnings of about 30 cents per share for the first quarter, below the average analyst estimate of 46 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's full-year profit forecast of $5.90-$6.10 per share was also below analysts' expectations of $6.27.

The average value of the dollar against a basket of currencies was 11.7 percent higher in the fourth quarter compared with the year-earlier quarter.

Royal Caribbean said net revenue per available berth, or net yields, rose 4.9 percent on a constant-currency basis in the fourth quarter, helped by strong demand in a rebounding Caribbean market and new cruises in China in the winter.

"Overall, we are seeing strong yield trends in (the first quarter), driven by a significant year-over-year improvement in Caribbean pricing and the addition of the winter China season," Chief Financial Officer Jason Liberty said.

Royal Caribbean said it expected net yields to rise about 4 percent on a constant-currency basis in the current quarter and 0.5 percent including currency fluctuations.

Revenue rose 4.4 percent to $1.90 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, but missed the average analyst estimate of $1.96 billion.

Net income surged 88 percent to $206.8 million, or 94 cents per share, beating analysts' expectations of 92 cents per share.

Royal Caribbean shares were down 15.5 percent at $71.43 in noon trading.

(Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kirti Pandey)