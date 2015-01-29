Jan 29 Cruise operator Royal Caribbean Cruises
Ltd's quarterly revenue fell 2 percent due to weak
pricing in Caribbean, its biggest market.
Shares of the world's second-largest cruise operator by
revenue fell 5.3 percent to $77.50 in premarket trading.
Royal Caribbean has been battling intense competition in the
Caribbean from smaller rivals such as Europe-based MSC Cruises,
who offer cheaper packages.
Royal Caribbean's net income rose to $109.8 million, or 49
cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $7.02
million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 32 cents per share.
Revenue fell to $1.82 billion from $1.85 billion.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)