Jan 29 Cruise operator Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd's quarterly revenue fell 2 percent due to weak pricing in Caribbean, its biggest market.

Shares of the world's second-largest cruise operator by revenue fell 5.3 percent to $77.50 in premarket trading.

Royal Caribbean has been battling intense competition in the Caribbean from smaller rivals such as Europe-based MSC Cruises, who offer cheaper packages.

Royal Caribbean's net income rose to $109.8 million, or 49 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $7.02 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 32 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $1.82 billion from $1.85 billion. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)