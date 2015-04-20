April 20 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
reported a 3.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue, as a strong
dollar hurt onboard spending by customers from outside the
United States.
The company's net income rose to $45.2 million, or 20 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $26.5
million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $1.82 billion from $1.89 billion.
The company's shares fell 5.3 percent to $74.90 in premarket
trading on Monday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)