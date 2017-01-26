* Forecasts 2017 adj. EPS of $6.90-$7.10 vs est. $6.80
* Shares touch more than a year high
* Q4 profit beats on pricier tickets, Caribbean demand
* Shares of rival Carnival hit more than 12-yr high
(Adds conference call and analyst comments, updates shares)
By Abhijith Ganapavaram and Aravind K
Jan 26 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
forecast higher-than-expected adjusted earnings for 2017, helped
by a strong start to bookings for Caribbean cruises, putting the
No. 2 U.S. cruise operator on track to beat its own forecast of
doubling profit from 2014.
The company's upbeat forecast sent its shares to more than a
year high and also lifted rivals Carnival Corp and
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
"While trends have been strong from our key sourcing
regions, we are particularly encouraged by what we are seeing in
North America," Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean's chief financial
officer, said on a post-earnings call on Thursday.
Liberty added that the Caribbean, a key market for cruise
operators, would account for close to 50 percent of total
capacity this year.
Royal Caribbean operates ships such as Harmony of the Seas
and Anthem of the Seas in the Caribbean.
The company and Carnival Corp benefited in 2016 from a
return in demand for cruises to the Caribbean as consumer
spending rose in the United States, allowing the operators to
hike ticket prices.
STRONG FORECAST
Miami, Florida-based Royal Caribbean forecast a 2017
adjusted profit of $6.90-$7.10 per share, higher than analysts'
average estimate of $6.80 and its own goal of $6.78.
The company's net revenue yields forecast of a 4-6 percent
rise on a constant-currency basis was its highest in at least 10
years, UBS analyst Robin Farley wrote in a note.
Net revenue yield, which takes into account the spending per
available berth, is a keenly watched metric in cruise operators.
Royal Caribbean also reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit for the fourth quarter, helped by demand for
its pricier Caribbean cruises and higher onboard spending.
Net revenue yields increased 5.3 percent on a
constant-currency basis.
Net income rose 26 percent to $261.1 million, or $1.21 per
share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from a year earlier.
Excluding items, Royal Caribbean earned $1.23 per share,
above the average analyst estimate of $1.21, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose marginally to $1.91 billion, missing Wall
Street expectations of $1.97 billion.
Royal Caribbean's shares were up 7.5 percent at $94.21,
while Carnival touched more than a 12-year high of $57.11.
Norwegian Cruise was up 3.8 percent.
(Reporting by Aravind K and Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)