(Updates to reflect that the search was called off)
NEW YORK, March 6 The U.S. Coast Guard has given
up searching for a 46-year-old man who fell off a cruise ship
near the Florida coast, the agency said late on Sunday.
Texas resident David Mossman fell about 100 feet (30 meters)
into the sea from the 10th deck of a Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
ship, the Navigator of the Seas, around 3 a.m. on
Saturday, the Coast Guard said.
"We want to extend our condolences to the family and friends
of Mr. Mossman as the decision to suspend a search is never an
easy one to make and is done with great care and deliberation,"
Chris Eddy, search-and-rescue technical specialist at the Coast
Guard 7th District, said in a statement. "Unfortunately, despite
our best efforts and an exhaustive search, our crews were unable
to locate him."
A helicopter and an airplane began searching for Mossman on
Saturday. As of Sunday evening, the Coast Guard had covered up
to 2,583 square nautical miles but had not located Mossman.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Additional reporting by Sharon
Bernstein; Editing by Mark Potter and Sandra Maler)