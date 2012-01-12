UPDATE 8-Oil rises on signs of U.S. inventory declines, lower Saudi exports
* Saudi to limit July oil volumes to Asia, slash U.S. volumes
LONDON Jan 12 Shares in Royal Dutch Shell slipped 1.1 percent on Thursday, with traders pointing to market talk that the company is guiding lower on its fourth-quarter earnings.
The energy sector was weaker as a whole after Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, warned on Wednesday that fourth-quarter profit would be significantly below the previous quarter.
* Saudi to limit July oil volumes to Asia, slash U.S. volumes
* Finance minister says Qatar can diversify and defend economy