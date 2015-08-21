FRANKFURT Aug 21 Creditors have granted the German unit of bankrupt Dutch engineering services company Imtech a credit line worth a "significant" sum in the millions of euros, Imtech Germany's insolvency administrator said on Friday.

It is currently unclear whether Imtech Germany will need to draw on the credit line because its liquidity has developed better than expected, Peter Alexander Borchardt said in a statement.

He also said Imtech Germany's roughly 4,000 employees would be paid their wages as planned next week, thanks to a government programme that steps in to pay workers when a company becomes insolvent. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)