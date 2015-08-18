* Banks sell Imtech Traffic & Infra
* Sale of Imtech Germany launched
* Administrator aims to sell Imtech Germany as a whole
FRANKFURT, Aug 18 The administrators and
creditors of collapsed Dutch engineering services firm Royal
Imtech pressed on with the forced sale of its
businesses to raise funds to settle its bills.
The sale of the German unit started on Tuesday, with
insolvency administrator Peter-Alexander Borchardt saying he had
already received more than 40 expressions of interest.
Imtech Germany filed for insolvency on Aug. 6, and the
parent company followed suit a week later, capping a long slide
that began in 2013 after accounting irregularities were
uncovered at its Polish and German operations.
The group has since hastily sold operations representing 43
percent of its revenues. The German business accounts for
another 21 percent, or 860 million euros ($952 million).
The trustees of Imtech said its shareholders would not
receive any of the proceeds from the sale, with all the money
going towards paying off creditors.
The banks sold part of division Imtech Traffic & Infra to
RCPT Beheer on Tuesday, which the trustees said would secure
almost 2,000 jobs. The business provides services for road and
rail transport and public lighting.
A sale of parts of unit Imtech Benelux is also expected
soon.
The trustees said payments to trade creditors of Imtech
Traffic & Infra and the previously sold Imtech Marine and Imtech
Nordic totalling 143 million euros were now secured and a 120
million-euro bank guarantee was not at risk.
Imtech Germany's insolvency administrator aims to sell the
business as a whole, but at least some of the possible bidders
have expressed an interest in only parts of it, a spokesman for
Borchardt told Reuters.
Several people familiar with the sales process said Imtech
Germany's services business was especially likely to spark
interest as it is quite profitable.
They said mainly companies in the construction sector were
eyeing Imtech Germany. Germany's Bilfinger, which has
some overlapping business with Imtech, declined to comment on
whether it was among the companies that have expressed interest.
Ernst & Young has been hired to organise the sale
of the German unit.
($1 = 0.9036 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Additional reporting by Toby
Sterling in Amsterdam; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by
Keith Weir)