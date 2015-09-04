BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations
HAMBURG, Sept 4 The German unit of bankrupt Dutch engineering services company Imtech is expected to be sold in November, according to Imtech Germany's insolvency administrator.
"The aim is to sign the sales contract for the whole unit or major parts shortly after ordinary insolvency proceedings have been opened in early November," Peter-Alexander Borchardt said.
Imtech Germany filed for insolvency on Aug. 6, and the parent company followed suit a week later, capping a long slide that began in 2013 after accounting irregularities were uncovered at its Polish and German operations.
The sale of the German unit started on Aug. 18 and Borchardt said that 40 parties - mostly competitors, including German construction firms - had signed confidentiality agreements and been given access to the unit's accounts.
First offers have already been made, Borchardt said, declining to name any potential bidders.
Imtech Germany accounted for about a fifth, or 860 million euros ($960 million), of Imtech's sales. ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik, with additional reporting by Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.