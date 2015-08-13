* Bankruptcy for firm with 22,000 staff in 35 countries
* Agreements to sell two units to save 7,300 jobs
* Other parts of the business also attracting interest
(Adds details on buyers, use of sale proceeds, background)
By Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, Aug 13 Dutch engineering services
company Royal Imtech has been declared bankrupt and
its Marine and Nordic divisions are being sold to private
investors, the company and its administrators said on Thursday.
Imtech, which employs 22,000 people in 35 countries and has
annual sales of roughly 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion), filed
for protection from creditors on Tuesday after its German unit
filed for insolvency.
The break-up of Imtech, once a darling of the Amsterdam
stock exchange, capped more than two years of financial turmoil
triggered by accounting fraud at its Polish and German units.
Imtech said in a statement its Marine business would be sold
to Pon Holdings and Parcom Capital and that "a sales process for
the Nordic division is ongoing and expected to be concluded in
the short term."
No figures were given, but Imtech said the sale of the two
units would secure 7,300 jobs.
"Royal Imtech has been assured by the trustees in bankruptcy
that they are geared to preserve as many Imtech group companies
as possible in the interests of all creditors, employees and
other stakeholders," it said.
Proceeds from the sales will be used to pay off debt and "it
is not envisaged that Royal Imtech and its shareholders will
enjoy financial benefit from any such current or future
transactions," Imtech said.
A number of parties had also expressed "a genuine interest"
to take over other viable parts of the business, it added.
The administrators said in a statement they had reached
"unconditional agreement" with bankers over the sale of the
Marine and Nordic divisions.
In addition to the two divisions, the administrators said
they were in talks with dozens of potential buyers for Imtech's
operations in Spain, Belgium, Britain and for its Traffic and
Infrastructure division.
"There has been a lot of interest in the Dutch businesses of
Imtech as well," their statement said.
Dutch financial markets regulator AFM halted trading in
Imtech shares Thursday morning in anticipation of a major
announcement.
The company's stock had collapsed from over 200 euros per
share since a major accounting scandal hit its German and Polish
operations in 2013.
($1 = 0.8979 euros)
