* Shares fall further 40 percent to 25 euro cents
* Management to remain in place "for the time being"
* Global staff still at work, Imtech says
(Recasts top paragraphs, adds information about potential
purchase of marine unit, all subsidiaries continuing operations)
By Toby Sterling and Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM, Aug 11 Royal Imtech, the
Dutch engineering services company, filed for protection from
its creditors on Tuesday, overwhelmed by accounting fraud in
Germany that triggered three years of operating losses and major
asset writedowns.
The company's operating divisions are now owned by lenders
ING Group, Rabobank, Commerzbank
and ABN Amro (IPO-ABN.AS), court-appointed administrator Jeroen
Princen told reporters.
Princen said he was "confident that in very short order an
agreement can be reached with the banks and a buyer."
Dutch trading company Pon Holdings and private equity firm
Parcom Capital said in a statement on Tuesday that they were in
talks to acquire Imtech's international marine operations.
The problems at the German subsidiary, which filed for
insolvency last week, ultimately led to the
collapse of the group.
A Rotterdam court granted Imtech NV's request for protection
from creditors on Tuesday, but the company's 22,000 employees
and executive board would remain at work for now.
Imtech generated annual sales of about 4 billion euros ($4.4
billion) before accounting fraud emerged at its Polish and
German units in 2013.
"The company's management and employees have tried to leave
those problems behind, with the support of shareholders and
financiers, and to give the company a future," CEO Gerard van
der Aast, who was appointed after problems came to light two
years ago, told reporters.
"That that didn't succeed is extraordinarily sad."
Princen said Imtech has outstanding obligations of 1.2
billion euros to its banks. ING, Rabobank, Commerzbank and ABN
Amro hold nearly 50 percent of the company's stock after a share
offering flopped last year.
ANTI-CARTEL INVESTIGATION
Imtech's shares have lost almost all of their value, falling
from more that 200 euros to less than a euro.
In July, Imtech had said it was close to agreeing 75 million
euros in new credit from its banks, but this week said those
talks had collapsed.
Imtech Deutschland's reputation has been further damaged by
its involvement in an anti-cartel investigation for allegedly
conspiring to overcharge energy company RWE for the building of
a power plant.
Unable to find further financing, the German unit -- which
is a contractor at Berlin's new airport -- filed for insolvency
on Thursday.
Imtech is the latest in a series of Dutch companies to run
into trouble. Builder Ballast Nedam agreed last month
to be bought for 30 million euros ($33 million) after project
overruns pushed it to the brink of bankruptcy.
SBM Offshore, which leases floating oil and gas
platforms, settled a bribery case with Dutch prosecutors last
year for a record $240 million and is still under investigation
in Brazil.
(Editing by David Goodman and Keith Weir)