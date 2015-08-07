BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
FRANKFURT Aug 7 The insolvency of Dutch engineering group Royal Imtech's German arm could delay further the completion of Berlin's new international airport, the airport's operator warned on Friday.
"It is clear to us that the insolvency has an impact on our planning, which sees construction completed in March 2016," the airport's chief Karsten Muehlenfeld said in a statement.
He said parts of Imtech's workforce at the construction site did not show up for work on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.