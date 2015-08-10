AMSTERDAM Aug 10 Dutch engineering services firm Imtech said on Monday it was trying to preserve as much of the company as possible after its Germany subsidiary, its largest, filed for insolvency last week.

The company, which has suffered from years of losses, writedowns and scandals, issued a profit warning in late July and then entered a phase of acute financial distress last week after announcing its financiers would not extend it further credit. Its German subsidiary filed for insolvency Thursday.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Anand Basu)