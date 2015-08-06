AMSTERDAM Aug 6 Imtech, the troubled Dutch engineering and construction firm, said on Thursday it had failed to find any new financing and was considering "all options" for itself and a German subsidiary that is its most acute source of distress.

The company had announced a new financing plan on July 28, but it announced on Tuesday it would have to seek additional funds to meet German legal requirements.

A new round of talks with creditors has so far yielded no result and shares have plunged.

"Royal Imtech and Imtech Germany are evaluating the current situation and its consequences and are considering all options," it said in a statement on Thursday.

"Royal Imtech will update the market as soon as possible more specifically on the consequences of these developments."

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)