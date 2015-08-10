* Parent company reportedly not taking orders or making payments

* German unit has filed for insolvency

* Shares down more than 40 percent amid volatile trade

* Imtech Germany to continue work on Berlin airport for now (Adds details on bank exposure)

By Toby Sterling and Alexander Hübner

AMSTERDAM/FRANKFURT, Aug 10 Shares in Dutch engineering services firm Imtech tumbled more than 40 percent on Monday after it said it was trying to preserve as much of its remaining business as possible after its Germany subsidiary, its largest, filed for insolvency last week.

Dutch newspaper de Telegraaf, citing an internal Imtech email, said on Monday that the company had instructed employees to halt payments to suppliers and subcontractors. Imtech spokeswoman Dorien Wietsma declined to comment on the report, repeating that "all options are open" for the company.

In 2014, Imtech failed to attract investors to a 600 million euro ($660 million) rights issue, leaving underwriters ABN Amro (IPO-ABN.AS), Commerzbank, ING Group and Rabobank with nearly half the company's outstanding stock.

According to Imtech's 2014 annual report ING held 15.7 percent of shares, Rabobank 13.8 percent, Commerzbank 11.8 percent and ABN Amro 5.9 percent.

Germany's Commerzbank also has an exposure to Imtech and its German unit in the high tens of millions of euros, mostly through guarantees that have not yet been used, two people familiar with the matter said.

The banks declined to comment on their debt or equity exposures to Imtech beyond confirming share ownership.

Imtech, with 22,000 staff across major European markets and annual sales of around 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion), is liable for some if not all of the German subsidiary's debts.

Wietsma confirmed that talks with the banks' creditors over 75 million euros in financing that had been under discussion since late July had definitively failed.

Imtech's troubles emerged in 2013, when it discovered accounting fraud at its German and Polish operations that led to hundreds of millions of euros in losses and the prosecution of its managers in those countries.

Imtech is also the focus of an anti-cartel investigation in Germany for allegedly conspiring to overcharge energy company RWE for building a power plant.

The company issued a profit warning in late July and then announced last week that its financiers were not extending it further credit. Its German subsidiary filed for insolvency on Thursday.

Imtech's shares have collapsed, hitting a new low of 0.43 euros on Monday.

The problems at the German business have sparked concern that they may cause fresh delays to Berlin's new airport where Imtech is a contractor.

Berlin airport had warned on Friday that the insolvency could results in delays, after some of Imtech's staff at the airport, where the company has been doing work on heating and ventilation systems, did not turn up for work. ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Additional reporting by Maria Sheahan and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Keith Weir)