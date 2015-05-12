AMSTERDAM May 12 Dutch building and engineering
firm Royal Imtech NV said its two most senior
executives would resign after three years in the job during
which the company faced investigations and large fines relating
to corruption allegations in Germany and Poland.
The company said Chief Executive Gerard van de Aast would
leave at the end of 2015, and would be replaced by Paul Van
Gelder, currently member of the management board. Chief
Financial Officer Hans Turkesteen will leave on April 1 next
year, afer publishing the firm's 2015 results. Both will have
served three years in the job.
Royal Imtech repeated its forecast of returning to positive
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in
2015. In the first quarter, it made a net loss of 49 million
euros, an improvement on last year's 77.3 million euro loss.
Revenue in the first quarter stood at 873.1 million euros.
"Order intake and working capital are at or better than
target and indirect costs are coming down and moving towards
their target. Our gross margin needs to improve," said van de
Aast, who will remain on the company's supervisory board after
stepping down from his executive role.
The company has been dogged by corruption allegations and is
facing investigations relating to contracts in Poland and
Germany. Its management has been almost completely changed since
the alleged malpractice took place.
It is conducting an internal investigation in relation to
alleged malpractice at its UAE subsidiary.
The company has said it is working with affected companies
and authorities to settle the allegations.
The company also said it had reached an out-of-court
settlement in relation to irregularities at projects in Poland.
The company said the settlement would not affect its cash flow
or results.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)