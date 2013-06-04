LONDON, June 4 Britain's biggest customer-owned
life insurance firm Royal London said its members
approved a planned 220 million pound ($337 million) purchase of
the Co-operative Bank's life insurance and asset
management arms.
At an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in London on
Tuesday, 95 percent of Royal London's members voted in favour of
the transaction. Royal London expects the deal to be completed
in late summer 2013, subject to regulatory approval.
Co-op is also selling its general insurance business as part
of measures to bolster its capital position and is in talks with
Britain's financial regulator over a plan to plug a shortfall
analysts say could be up to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.8 billion).