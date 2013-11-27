LONDON Nov 27 Britain's newly privatised Royal
Mail said rising parcel revenue and ongoing cost cuts
helped the postal operator almost double its operating profit in
the first half of the year.
Reporting for the first time as a London listed company
following the government's high-profile sale of a 60 percent
stake in the postal operator, Royal Mail said on Wednesday
operating profit after transformation costs had jumped to 283
million pounds.
That figure for the six months to Sept. 29 was 96.5 percent
ahead of the 144 million pounds posted in the same period a year
ago, helped also by a one-off VAT credit of 35 million pounds
and lower than expected transformation costs in the half.
The group said it intended to propose a final dividend of
133 million pounds for the full-year.