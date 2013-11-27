LONDON Nov 27 Britain's newly privatised Royal Mail said rising parcel revenue and ongoing cost cuts helped the postal operator almost double its operating profit in the first half of the year.

Reporting for the first time as a London listed company following the government's high-profile sale of a 60 percent stake in the postal operator, Royal Mail said on Wednesday operating profit after transformation costs had jumped to 283 million pounds.

That figure for the six months to Sept. 29 was 96.5 percent ahead of the 144 million pounds posted in the same period a year ago, helped also by a one-off VAT credit of 35 million pounds and lower than expected transformation costs in the half.

The group said it intended to propose a final dividend of 133 million pounds for the full-year.