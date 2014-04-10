BRIEF-FBN Holdings posts FY pre-tax profit of 22.9 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 22.9 billion naira versus 21.6 billion naira year ago
LONDON, April 10 The British public spending watchdog will call up independent financial adviser Lazard this month regarding its role on the controversial Royal Mail flotation, a government spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Lazard, which advised the government on the listing, will be called before the Public Accounts Committee on April 30th, the spokeswoman said. Last week a report by the National Audit Office said that the flotation had been underpriced. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Kirstin Ridley)
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 22.9 billion naira versus 21.6 billion naira year ago
* Fair value portfolio investment properties at March 31 EUR 3.38 billion ($3.68 billion)versus EUR 3.37 billion at Dec 31, 2016