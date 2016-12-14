Dec 14 Britain's Royal Mail Plc said it
expected little or no impact on its parcels and letters
operations from a planned strike by Communication Workers Union
(CWU) members against the Post Office in the crucial week
leading up to Christmas.
The Post Office, a branch network that sells stamps and
other services, has confirmed that it expected its 11,000
branches to continue operating as normal, Royal Mail said in a
statement.
"Customers who need to post at a Post Office should use
these branches," it added.
CWU had said its members working at the state-owned Post
Office would strike for five days starting Dec. 19 in relation
to concerns over job security and pensions.
Christmas delivery results will be extremely crucial to
Royal Mail this year, as some analysts have questioned its
ability to match a full-year profit consensus after a turbulent
first half, where it was hit by a fall in spending on junk mail
by companies rattled by the Brexit vote.
Royal Mail said on Wednesday there was no change to its
guidance.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)