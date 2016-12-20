Dec 20 Royal Mail Plc said its finance
head Matthew Lester intends to step down after more than six
years in the job, as the former British monopoly grapples with
challenging trading conditions in its domestic parcels and
postal businesses.
Lester, who was CFO during the company's privatisation in
2013, will stay on beyond his contractual notice period to
enable an orderly succession and would step down after its
general meeting in July 2017, the company said on Tuesday.
Royal Mail, whose red post boxes decorated with the Royal
Crest are a feature of landscapes across the UK, had begun
looking for Lester's successor and would consider internal and
external candidates, it said.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru, editing by Louise
Heavens)