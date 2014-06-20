(Adds Ofcom, TNT comments, background)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, June 20 Britain's Royal Mail has
submitted a report to regulator Ofcom over the threat to the
country's postal service it said was posed by competitor TNT
Post.
Royal Mail, formerly state-owned before it was privatised
last year, is required by law to deliver letters six days a week
to the whole of the country under its so-called universal
service obligation.
However it warns its financial ability to sustain this
service could be threatened if rivals are able to "cherry-pick"
where to provide competing services - targeting only the most
profitable parts of the market and ignoring the rest.
TNT Post has launched in some areas of London, Manchester
and Liverpool.
Royal Mail said a lack of intervention from Ofcom would
undermine its ability to reach a 5-10 percent operating profit
margin for its business for the future.
The firm, which estimated TNT Post's plans would reduce its
revenue by over 200 million in 2017-18, said it had asked the
regulator for an immediate review to determine the regulatory
changes needed to safeguard its service.
Ofcom, which is expected to conduct a review of the impact
of competition on the universal service by the end of 2015, said
it would consider the report submitted by Royal Mail carefully.
"Our current evidence clearly shows that the service is not
currently under threat. We would assess any emerging threat to
the service quickly, in the interests of postal users," a
spokeswoman said.
TNT Post said there was no evidence that postal delivery
competition posed a threat to the universal service obligation.
"Competition is the best news in years for the postal sector
- we are creating jobs for thousands of people," it said. "TNT
Post delivers less than 1 percent of the mail in the UK," it
added.
Shares in Royal Mail were down 0.4 percent at 481 pence at
1126 GMT.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by William Hardy and Pravin
Char)