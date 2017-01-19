(Repeats, no change to text)
By Esha Vaish
Jan 19 Britain's Royal Mail Plc reported
a further drop in domestic revenues on Thursday as the decline
in its original core business of delivering letters worsened,
sending its share price down by over 6 percent.
The decline, as well as concerns around Royal Mail's current
negotiations with labour unions about pensions, overshadowed
improvements in its domestic parcels business where it noted in
a trading statement that it had a better Christmas than the
previous year and reported higher nine-month revenues.
The company, which last month said its finance head had
decided to leave, also said it was on track to achieve its cost
savings target of up to 1 percent of underlying UK operating
costs for the current year ending March 2017.
But the shares were down 6 percent at 421 pence by 0956 GMT.
"Royal Mail shares are trading in-line with the postal
sector, but only if pension cash contributions can be maintained
at the current level," Jefferies analyst David Kerstens said in
a client note.
Morgan Stanley analyst Penelope Butcher said in a client
note that weakening revenue trends coupled with the lack of
changes on cost savings targets could potentially cause
full-year profitability to come under pressure.
She said the 6 percent decline in letter volumes for the
nine months implied that volumes fell 10 percent over the third
quarter.
The company said in its trading statement revenue for the
nine months ended Dec. 25 was flat overall, as 9 percent growth
in GLS, its international division, offset a 2 percent decline
in revenue at its domestic division, where it continued to face
stiff competition in the parcels market and a further drop in
ordinary mail.
"We are seeing the impact of overall business uncertainty in
the UK on letter volumes, in particular advertising and business
letters," the company said.
Despite a good performance over the peak Christmas period,
addressed letter volumes were still down 6 percent for the first
nine months of the year, which compared with a 4 percent decline
reported at the end of the first half.
The company did not break out revenue from its marketing
mail, but said trends were broadly similar to the first half,
when it reported a fall in spending by companies on sending out
promotional material, generally known as "junk mail".
Partly offsetting that fall, the parcels business continues
to grow despite loss of some business from former customers like
Amazon, which is now making its own deliveries. However, despite
replacing lost Amazon volumes, competition is increasing, with
Germany's Deutsche Post having just bought UK Mail
Group.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)