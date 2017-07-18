FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Royal Mail says UK letters performance helped by election mail
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
Technology
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2017 / 7:36 AM / a day ago

Royal Mail says UK letters performance helped by election mail

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Royal Mail reported a fall in first-quarter volumes and revenue at its UK letter business, but said the division's performance was better than it had expected due to political mail related to Britain's June 8 general election.

The postal and parcel delivery company reported a 4 percent decline in UK letters revenue for the first quarter to June 25, but this marked an improvement over the 5 percent decline seen in the previous full year.

Overall, first-quarter group revenue rose 1 percent helped by strong performance in its domestic parcels business as well as its European delivery business.

"We have had a good start to our financial year... We remain on track to deliver our cost avoidance and net cash investment targets for the full year," CEO Moya Greene said in a statement.

Royal Mail's shares were 3 percent at 410.9 pence at 0717 GMT, making it the top percentage gainer on London's blue chip FTSE 100 Index. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.