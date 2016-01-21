* Aims to reduce operating costs by 1 percent
* Strong Christmas trade, helped by UK and European parcels
growth
* Shares up by more than 5 percent
LONDON, Jan 21 Royal Mail said it was on
track to meet its cost reduction target and delivered more
parcels than expected in Britain, easing concerns over the
intense competition facing the former monopoly.
Royal Mail said on Thursday it handled 130 million parcels
in December alone, reflecting strong Christmas trading, which
was up 6 percent from the previous year, a bigger volume
increase than those recorded by any of its competitors.
Technology changes mean the number of letters being sent is
in decline but this is balanced by a growing parcel market
driven by online sales.
"We remain on track to deliver at least a 1 percent
reduction in underlying operating costs before transformation
costs ... for the full year," said Moya Greene, the company's
Canadian chief executive.
Royal Mail has become more focused on cost controls and
efficiency improvements to help underpin profits after the loss
of key customer Amazon which began delivering parcels
through its own network.
Others competitors like UK Mail, which had added
extra capacity to meet rising online retail demand, also
threaten Royal Mail's dominance in the British postal market.
The company has previously warned of overcapacity in the
market, which it said would put pressure on its pricing for the
next few years.
Royal Mail has managed to fend off competition in letter
delivery from firms such as City Link and Whistl, owned by
Dutch-based PostNL, which have both pulled out of that
part of the market.
Shares in the company traded 3.7 percent higher by 1100 GMT,
making it one of the biggest gainers on the FTSE index.
"With operating performance remaining relatively buoyant and
with the potential to begin stemming market share losses in
parcels, we believe Royal Mail offers significant ... upside,"
said BAML analysts in a note, who raised their 2016 forecast.
Analysts from Barclays also made small changes to their
forecasts, with Davy Research upgrading its rating to 'Neutral'
from 'Sell'.
But Royal Mail's shares are a long way off their
post-privatisation peak in January last year, having dropped by
about 46 percent.
The company said group revenue for the nine months ended
Dec. 27 was up 1 percent, compared to a flat outcome in the
first half, and that overall trading was in line with its
expectations.
Royal Mail said it had seen a strong performance in its
European parcels arm GLS, with volumes up 11 percent and
revenues climbing to 10 percent in the third quarter, on the
back of strong demand from Poland and Italy.
It had previously warned of challenging market conditions
for the business, but said the improvement meant it was not
anticipating a decline in GLS margins for the full year.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by David Clarke and Keith
Weir)