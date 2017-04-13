LONDON, April 13 Britain's Royal Mail
said on Thursday it would close its defined benefit pension
scheme at end-March 2018 after a review found it would need to
more than double annual contributions to over 1 billion pounds
($1.26 billion) to keep the plan running.
Royal Mail, the British postal service privatised in 2013,
said it was one of only a few major companies that still had
employees in a defined benefits scheme, a type of pension that
pays out according to final salary and length of service.
The company, which pays around 400 million pounds a year
into the scheme, said it was currently in surplus, but it
expected the surplus to run out in 2018.
"We have concluded that there is no affordable solution to
keeping the Plan open in its current form," the company said.
($1 = 0.7956 pounds)
