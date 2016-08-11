Aug 11 Britain's labour union of the
communications industry said it would fight any move by Royal
Mail to end its pension scheme as reported by the media.
Royal Mail sent a letter to its staff in June, saying it
might not be able to keep the pension scheme running beyond
2018, according to media reports.
Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents the
majority of Royal Mail's workforce, said its members had in
March overwhelmingly rejected Royal Mail's plans to end the
scheme. (bit.ly/2bjw2qd)
"The CWU do not accept that closure of the Royal Mail
Pension Plan is inevitable and will explore every avenue to
defend it," Terry Pullinger, the union's deputy general
secretary (postal), said.
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)