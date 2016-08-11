(Adds details, background)
Aug 11 A labour union representing the majority
of Royal Mail's 140,000-strong workforce said on
Thursday that it would fight any move by the British company to
end its defined benefit pension scheme.
Royal Mail said in June that it would increase workers' base
salary, but, according to recent media reports, told staff it
might not be able to keep the pension scheme running beyond
2018.
Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) had in
March overwhelmingly rejected Royal Mail's plans to end the
scheme, the union said in a statement on Thursday. (bit.ly/2bjw2qd)
"The CWU do not accept that closure of the Royal Mail
Pension Plan is inevitable and will explore every avenue to
defend it," said Terry Pullinger, the union's deputy general
secretary (postal).
Defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes pledge a
fixed income to pensioners and then try to match that liability
by buying safe-and-steady assets such as government bonds.
Record low gilt yields following Britain's vote to leave the
European Union are deepening UK corporate pension deficit, which
is already under pressure from low interest rates and the fact
that more retired people are living for longer.
Problems at two high-profile companies - retailer BHS and
Tata Steel's British business - have illustrated the risk of
allowing those deficits to yawn.
The combined deficit of UK schemes rose 13 percent to hit a
record 935 billion pounds ($1.26 trillion) after the Brexit
vote, consultants Hymans Robertson said in June.
