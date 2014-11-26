(Refiles to remove extraneous word from first paragraph)
By William James
LONDON Nov 26 Britain's Royal Mail
warned that competition from rivals such as Whistl could make it
financially impossible to fulfil its legal obligation to deliver
mail across the whole country, six days a week.
The postal operator, formerly state-owned before it was
privatised last year, is required by law to provide this
so-called universal service at a uniform pricing tariff.
Appearing before a parliamentary investigation into
competition in the sector, Royal Mail Chief Executive Moya
Greene said the emergence of rival delivery services able to
focus on densely populated, profitable areas was putting
pressure on the company.
"If you allow cherry picking in the urban areas you
undermine the economics," Greene said on Wednesday. "It siphons
off very quickly a lot of revenue - more revenue than can be
offset by even very vigorous efficiency measures and it makes
the universal service unfinanceable and uneconomic."
Whistl CEO Nick Wells, sitting alongside Greene before
lawmakers, said during a testy question-and-answer session that
his company's focus on urban areas was necessary to establish
itself.
"As a start-up business we cannot cover every household in
the UK," he said. "We are going to dense urban areas ... It's
the only way you can develop effective end-to-end competition."
He said the advantage was offset by the rates they paid
Royal Mail to deliver to other parts of the country.
Whistl, a unit of Dutch mail group PostNL that was
formerly known as TNT Post UK, has been delivering mail itself
in Manchester and London since April 2012 without using Royal
Mail's network, and has plans for a wider service.
Royal Mail has previously warned of the threat posed by
Whistl's expansion plans, saying in June that they would reduce
its revenues by more than 200 million pounds in 2017-18.
Whistl also collects and sorts mail in certain parts of
Britain before handing it over to Royal Mail for delivery.
Greene urged regulator Ofcom to bring forward a review
planned to take place in 2015 into the impact of competition on
the universal service, to prevent rivals becoming entrenched in
profitable areas before an inquiry has taken place.
She said the industry needed a "forward-looking regulatory
approach where there are standards that apply to the whole
industry, not just Royal Mail" on service quality and employment
rules.
Ofcom said it was monitoring the threat to the universal
service and would act quickly to protect postal users if it felt
there was a threat to provision.
(Editing by Pravin Char)