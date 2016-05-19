* Sees higher full-year transformation costs
* Expects UK parcels, postal market to remain tough
* Shares fall as much as 5.8 pct
(Adds comments by CEO, further details, updates share price)
By Esha Vaish
May 19 Britain's Royal Mail Plc warned
on Thursday it faced slightly higher than previously expected
costs to modernise its operations in what it said was an
extremely competitive domestic postal and parcel market.
Royal Mail's prospects hinge on its ability to cut costs
and modernise operations to gain a larger share of the parcels
market in light of declining letter volumes.
"It's an intensely competitive time in the UK and I don't
see that letting up anytime soon and I see the trends in that
regards to be broadly the same this year as they were last
year," Chief Executive Moya Greene told Reuters.
It has also been hurt by the loss of some business from key
customer Amazon, which recently started its own
delivery network. Other competitors such as UK Mail have
added extra capacity, threatening Royal Mail's dominance at
home.
The 500-year-old company, whose red post boxes decorated
with the Royal Crest are a feature of landscapes across the UK,
forecast costs associated with the transformation of its UK
business of around 160 million pounds ($233 million) for the
current financial year.
It previously forecast 120 million pounds to 140 million
pounds per year until 2018.
Its shares fell as much as 5.8 percent and were down 3.8
percent at 488.8 pence by 1040 GMT, underperforming London's
blue chip FTSE 100 index.
Its shares have gained around 14 percent since the beginning
of the year.
Analysts also pointed to uncertainties over the outcome of a
review of the company by regulator Ofcom, which is looking into
whether Royal Mail breached competition law, and negotiation
talks over wages and its pension scheme.
Liberum analyst Gerald Khoo wrote the higher costs could
drag down Royal Mail's results for the year ending March 2017.
Helped by tight cost control, Royal Mail's adjusted
operating profit before transformational costs rose 5 percent to
742 million in the year ended March 27. Analysts on average had
expected 727 million pounds, according to a company-compiled
consensus.
Including pensions accounting and other one-off items,
however, profit fell 2 percent.
($1 = 0.6861 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi and Susan Thomas)